KEWANEE - C. Daniel Paxton, 63, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020 at home in Kewanee, Illinois. He was born March 9, 1957 in Kewanee.

He leaves behind a daughter, Guinevere Paxton of Casper, WY, a son, C. Daniel Paxton (Amanda) of Texarkana, TX, a grandson, Liam Paxton, and three step-grandchildren, Riliegh, Ayden and Axyl. Also surviving are seven siblings: Michael (Persephone) of Lisle, IL, Patrick (Marilyn) of Geneseo, IL, Peggy Sue Bosley of Peoria, IL, and Andrew, Francis (Rhonda), Joseph (Sherril) and Matthew, all of Kewanee, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Rosemary of Kewanee, IL, and one brother Thomas of Port Byron, IL.

Dan previously lived in Amarillo, Texas for many years doing carpentry work. He returned to Kewanee in 2006 working at Great Dane. He retired in 2018 and did carpentry work part time. He was an avid Cubs fan, enjoying playing his guitar and hand feeding the squirrels.

Private services will be held at a future date.