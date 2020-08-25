QUINCY — Nominating petitions for seats on the John Wood Community College Board of Trustees will be available at the Quincy campus at 48th and Harrison beginning Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Petitions may be circulated starting Tuesday, September 22, 2020. The filing period is December 14-21, 2020.

Petitions and all other related filing materials may be obtained in the JWCC’s President’s Office any time during regular office hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. The office is located on the second floor of the JWCC Student/Administrative Center on the Quincy campus.

Trustees are elected at-large from JWCC District 539. Two seats on the Board will be filled in the consolidated election April 6, 2021. Two seats are for full, six-year terms. Trustees whose terms expire are Mr. Don Hess of Quincy, IL and Mr. James Gay of Rockport, IL.

The election is conducted by the county clerk of each county in which JWCC is located. Nominating petitions are obtained and filed at JWCC in Quincy.

Questions may be directed to Leah Benz, executive assistant to the JWCC president, at 217-641-4102. Benz serves as a deputy local election official for the College.

