Charles E. Donaldson, 84, of Colchester, Illinois, passed away at 11:55 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at home.

He was born February 15, 1936, in Zela, West Virginia, to Dennis and Imogene (Gray) Donaldson, and grew up in Summersville, West Virginia.

On July 3, 1965, he married Shirley Swartzel in Webster Grove, Missouri.

Charles was a veteran of the US Army. He made a career as a telephone cable splicer and retired in 1992. He also loved to travel

He is survived by his wife Shirley, two sons, Keith (Melinda Welsh) of Tennessee, Illinois, and Kent of Urbandale, Iowa; and one granddaughter, Taylor of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation with the family will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Jones Mortuary, Colchester. Friends may view and sign the register book at the funeral home after 8:30 A.M. Friday. Private family graveside services will be Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Colchester. Memorial contributions may be made to The MDH Hospice. Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at jonesmortuaryfh.com.