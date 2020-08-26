It is inexcusable that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent Senators home while a staggering number of Americans continue to file for unemployment and the HEROES Act – the next coronavirus economic relief package, passed by the House 208-199 on May 15 – hasn’t even been considered in the Senate.

Now, as the virus wreaks havoc across the country, peaking and continuing to spread in many states, laid-off workers have yet another burden to face: the end of the $600 federal supplemental jobless benefits provided by the CARES Act. This additional stipend, which expired July 3, literally meant life or death for millions of American families. It gave people the means to pay their rent or mortgage, make car payments, or afford groceries and prescriptions.

Let’s be clear: Nobody wants to be unemployed. A job is about more than a paycheck – it’s a source of dignity. Millions are out of work through no fault of their own. Unless the Senate passes the HEROES Act, which proposes continuing these payments into January, Americans will needlessly suffer, our economy will continue to spiral downward, and any recovery will take longer.

It’s time to pass the HEROES Act, extend unemployment, and keep working people whole.

West Central Illinois Labor Council