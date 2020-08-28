Friday

Aug 28, 2020 at 11:07 AM


Tiger Basketball Camp Award Winners:


4th grade:


Hotshot - Jonah Klingler


Free Throws - Jonah Klingler


Jump Shots - Ryder Knox


Right Hand Layins - Levi Rudolphi


Left Hand Layins - Levi Rudolphi


Camper of the Week - River Scherer


5th grade:


Hotshot - Brody Redman


Free Throws - Brody Redman


Jump Shots - Brody Redman


Right Hand Layins - Jack Thomann


Left Hand Layins - Jack Thomann


4th and 5th Grade 3 on 3 Champs:


Brody Redman


Jonah Klingler


Ryder Knox


6th grade:


Hotshot - Reid Brown


Free Throws - Jaylan Mitchell


Jump Shots - Cooper Hires


Right Hand Layins - Jaylan Mitchell


Left Hand Layins - Reid Brown


7th grade:


Hotshot - Carsyn Ameter


Free Throws - Casey Thomann


Jump Shots - Casey Thomann


Right Hand Layins - Carsyn Ameter


Left Hand Layins - Gavyn Cothern


8th grade:


Hotshot - Arjay Keller


Free Throws - Brayden Beard


Jump Shots - Arjay Keller


Right Hand Layins - Arjay Keller


Left Hand Layins - Arjay Keller


3 on 3 Champs Orange Division:


Jaylan Mitchell


Cooper Hires


Reid Brown


3 on 3 Champs Black Division:


Zander Schrader


Brayden Beard


Mason Brown


Camper of the Week:


Zander Schrader