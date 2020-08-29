On August 26, we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote in all offices. That same year, both the League of Women Voters of the United States and Illinois were founded.

But we should also celebrate the League of Women Voters of Kewanee, a nonpartisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes all voters should play a critical role in democracy. Since its inception, Kewanee's chapter has provided voter information on important local issues as well as forums where voters can directly ask candidates questions.

Kewanee’s League was founded in 1946 with 31 members. The following paragraphs are from the document "The League of Women Voters Story - Kewanee Illinois." It was written by the local chapter in the mid-1970’s in honor of the International Women’s Year in 1975 and the USA Bicentennial Celebration.

It was in 1946 that the first impetus for a Kewanee League of Women Voters came from Mrs. Gordon Spelman. Kay Spelman had moved [to Kewanee], and was enthusiastic about its goals, its workings, and what it offered the community. She talked with friends, and they in turn passed the word along to other women.

She also got in touch with the Illinois League through a friend who had become a member of the state board. It was decided to have an informal one o'clock luncheon (price $1) at the Waunee Farm restaurant on August 29, to which all the women of Henry County were invited, to discuss the possibility of forming a Henry County League of Women Voters.

Several Kewanee women worked personally to bring others to that meeting, and there was good publicity in the newspaper where it was emphasized that the league was non-partisan and open to all.

A committee composed of Mrs. Spelman, Mrs. Harper Andrews, and Mrs. A.W. Errett was appointed to formulate plans for the new league. They presented a slate of officers and a set of bylaws at the organizational meeting held on September 26 at 2:30 p.m. in the Art Room of the Kewanee Public Library.

Mrs. Harold Waller was elected the first President of the Kewanee League. She had been a member of Winnetka, and acquainted herself with such material from the state about the purpose and program of the League before accepting this awesome task. She later served on the Illinois Board, both as vice president in charge of obtaining funds, and as a secretary.

Interestingly, no refreshments were served. It was felt then that members should not "waste" their energies and time preparing food for the meetings: focus should be on issues and discussion.

There was plenty of discussion. One early Leaguer said it was nice to go to one place in Kewanee where they talked about something besides baby formulas and recipes, and where women could talk together and express differences of opinion without unpleasantness.

Another early member believed that a small town needed a LWV even more than a larger, more cosmopolitan community where there existed other stimuli for intellectual discussion and participation in government.

Meetings were held in public buildings - the library, YMCA, church parlors, and the hotel until 1960 when homes of members began to be used. One of the first local issues to occupy the attention of the newly formed League was an effort to have Grade A inspected milk sold in Kewanee.

At the October 11 meeting, Mayor Fred Brown discussed the commission form of government which would be in line with "Know Your Town" -- the year's focus. Mrs. C. P. White reported on the Gateway Amendment which was to be voted on in November in Illinois.

On December 12, an "Inquiring Reporter" poll on the subject of inflation was conducted by the LWV of Kewanee. A representative of the league questioned men and women of Kewanee, asking "What do you think we can do to combat inflation?" Answers printed in the newspapers were given by Mrs. J.L. Alderman, Hays Arter, Mrs. Henry Terry, Edwin Peterson, and Mrs. Harold Powers.

The charter members who joined on September 26, 1946 were: Henrietta Adler, Alice Andrews, Eva Andrews, Virginia Andrews, Lois Anson, Hulda Beckman, Elizabeth Brooks, Mildred Day Craig, Martha Curtis, Dorothy Ann Dooley, Eva Emigholz, Lucy Errett, Kay Garland, Caroline Griffith, Josephine Hatcher, Joyce Hyde, Phoebe Johnson, Ethel Koppitz, Ruth McFall, Darlene Nelson, Mrs. W. B. Russell, Kathleen Spelman, Betty Stewart, Hildur Swanson, Grace Thompson, Elsie Varney, Barodel Waller, Elsie Butler Waller, Jattie Wilkinson, Nyra Wood, and Amy Young.

Another fact to celebrate is that current member Grace Good was born one year before the 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920. She joined in the late 1940's because of her concern for pasteurization of milk. Enforcement of the milk ordinance was advocated by the local League in 1947 - 48.

Anyone with interest in the League of Women Voters of the Kewanee Area can contact President Carla Hillman at 309-852-5215 or hillmanc1955@gmail.com. Membership is open to all people 16 years or older. For information, go to the websites www.lwv.org (national level), www.lwvil.org (state level), or their Facebook pages. Anyone with old League files or artifacts to add to our historical files may contact Hillman.