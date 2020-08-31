The annual Western Illinois Health Care Directory was inserted into copies of this newspaper last week. I keep my copy handy near the easy chair, and I would urge you to do the same.

If you did not get a copy, call the newspaper office and ask for one. It is produced by our sales associates and graphic display artist and I think this year's edition is especially good looking.

I was asked to pick up the hospital beat in March and I suppose that's made me more aware of the type of information you can get from a good regional health care directory. Most service providers in McDonough and Hancock counties have paid to be listed.

Physicians, counselors, and audiologists can be found in the directory as well as hospitals, senior living and assisted living centers, medical equipment providers.and home health care services.

The YMCA as well as the Hy-Vee Pharmacy and Health Market have attractive displays. McDonough District Hospital has a nice display on TeleHealth as well as the annual listings of all physicians in its medical group.

Four professional counseling services are listed, and three of them have provided photos of their staff members.

The new Prairie Cardiovascular office located within Hy-Vee has a listing. MDH has included listings for the pulmonologist and three cardiologists from the Blessing Health System who come to Macomb each week to see patients, and there is information also about the health practitioners who staff the MDH Convenience Clinic.

A very detailed listing is provided for the medical specialties and regional clinics offered by Memorial Hospital in Carthage.

MDH has even included a listing for Dr. Nicholas Viyuoh, the new obstetrician and gynecologist who has moved to Macomb to start his practice this month. In this much needed specialty, Dr. Tamara Smith has returned to Macomb and Dr. Steven Coulter is also an obstetrician and gynecologist with the MDH Medical Group.

I always look forward to the new edition of the health care directory and I literally read it cover to cover.

Reach Patrick Stout by email at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com.