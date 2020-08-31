CARTHAGE – August 30, 2020 – The Hancock County Health Department (HCHD) and Memorial Hospital have received official notice of two additional laboratory-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hancock County, on August 30, 2020.

Two females in their 40s to 50s, are recovering at home and are connected to other positive cases.

Previously, the HCHD reported four new cases on Friday, Aug. 28, including one female in her 50s to 60s, two females in their 60s to 70s, and one male in his 80s to 90s. HCHD on Friday said three of these cases were connected to other positive cases, that three were recovering at home and one was hospitalized. On Saturday, the HCHD reported a spike of another nine positive cases, including two females in their 50s to 60s, two females in their 30s to 40s, two females in their 10 to 20s, one male in his 40s to 50s, one male in his 30s to 40s, and one male under 10. As of Saturday, all of these cases were recovering at home, and seven of the cases were connected to other positive cases.

HCHD is actively doing contact tracing to investigate all possible exposures. Hancock County now has had a total of one-hundred-forty-four (144) cases at this time. Of the confirmed cases of Hancock County residents, there are now a total of two deaths, one-hundred-fifteen individuals have recovered and there are currently twenty-seven active cases.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can vary, they can be mild or severe depending on the person and their health conditions. If you are experiencing symptoms, stay home, and contact your healthcare provider or the illness clinic at 217-357-0617 to determine if you should get tested. Some people who have been exposed to COVID-19 may not show any symptoms or if they do it may take anywhere from 2 to 14 days for symptoms to appear. Individuals who have a positive laboratory-confirmed COVID case must self-isolate. Those who are considered close contacts of the positive must quarantine. Failure to follow isolation or quarantine guidance will result in exposure to others and additional COVID-19 cases. Those who have had a low-risk exposure should monitor their symptoms.

The Hancock County Health Department, along with Memorial Hospital, strongly recommends people in Hancock County take COVID-19 more seriously. Each of us needs to take responsibility to help reduce the spread of illness. People should wear face coverings; these should be worn in all public places and when 6 ft. distancing cannot be maintained, being certain that the nose and mouth are covered, stay home if they are sick; even if you have mild symptoms, contact your healthcare provider or the illness clinic at 217-357-0617 to determine if you need to be tested, if you do get tested you must quarantine until your test results come back, wash your hands often, clean and disinfect highly touched surfaces, and lastly, if you have been asked to be in isolation or quarantine by a public health employee, do the right thing and follow the instructions.

For daily updates online go to Memorial Hospital and Hancock County Health Department’s shared webpage at https://www.mhtlc.org/news-resources/coronavirus-covid19-informaiton/