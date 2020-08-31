Since Susan B. Anthony and I share the same birthday, I feel compelled to write about the August 26 celebration in the gazebo at Chandler Park for the 100th anniversary of the right of women to vote. It was stunningly well organized with six women speakers describing a different aspect of the travails in the usage of this amendment. Each speaker was prepared and right on target. The article by The Voice reporter well outlined the problems for women of color or ethnic origin that we are still working with today.

However, one of the speakers described the entrance of women who wished to run for higher office. Yes, there were a few women governors and women in public office who took over their husband’s office once he died. But what about running for even higher office on your own?

In 1948 such a woman appeared. She was Margaret Chase Smith, who had the temerity to use her three names. She ran in 1948 from the state of Maine on the republican ticket. She became the first woman U.S. Senator. Did she do well? Yes. In only her second year, she was the first to accuse the Wisconsin Senator, Joe McCarthy of trampling of the rights of those he accused of being communists.

She subsequently served for 24 years as senator from Maine. Has the world stopped turning over this process of women in higher office? No.

Mary R. Warnock

Macomb