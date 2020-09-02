Henry County could be seeing red if the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise. Last week, Henry County was moved into the orange warning after several COVID-19 metrics ticked up.

According to the Illinois Dept. of Public Health website, an increase in three metrics caused the county to be included in the orange warning: The number of new cases between Aug. 8 through Aug. 22 rose to 165 per 100,000; Test positivity ratings, with a target of less than 8 percent or equal, climbed to 8.2 percent; and the number of tests performed, just 1,071, was flagged as not sufficient once the positivity rating tipped 8 percent.

As of Tuesday, the cumulative number of county cases was at 462, and over the weekend two more deaths were reported as well. A male in his 70s and a male in his 90s both died after testing positive for the virus earlier. The total number of deaths for the county now stands at 3.

In Stark County, which has stayed at three reported cases for months, the number of positive cases has recently skyrocketed to 24, as of Tuesday. The health department, along with the Stark County Board, sent out an alert Tuesday indicating that the number of cases has gone up 200 percent in the county since Aug. 3.

"Stark County is experiencing community spread of the virus," said the alert, "meaning that some people testing positive for COVID-19 are not able to pinpoint when or where they may have become infected.

Kewanee, the largest city in Henry County, with a population of almost 13,000 residents, has the most virus cases as of Monday morning with 136. In just 10 days, that number has increased by 47 cases. In all, approximately 481 tests have been performed here in that time frame.

Other towns with a significant number of cases in the county include Geneseo, 84; Cambridge, 40; and Colona, 72. Colona has a population of a little over 5,100 according to 2018 statistics.

On Friday, Henry County was added to a list of 30 Illinois counties at warning level prompting the Henry County Health Department to release a statement. Henry County Public Health Administrator, Duane Stevens, cautioned the public about the community spread, meaning that some people testing positive for the virus are unable to pinpoint when and where they have become infected.

"This is happening all over the county, not one particular area of town," Stevens said.

The health department continues to blame the rising rate of transmission on people not following the recommended guidelines. Non-compliance by individuals, businesses and groups in congregate settings can lead to the county’s current infection numbers, he said.

Stevens noted that contact tracers were also facing challenges in their effort because some residents were not being honest in disclosing all of their contacts.

"We have also seen a lag and delay in seeking testing by individuals with symptoms, as they are attributing them to other maladies such as allergies, stomach flu, sinus infections," he said.

Clusters of cases have also appeared among families and household contacts, and the recent storm and power outages led to social and family gatherings and household sharing. All of these incidents, Stevens said, have contributed to the community spread and the increase in cases.

Stevens also noted that a high percentage of Henry County cases have been identified in residents 29 years and younger. He reminded young people that the pandemic is far from over and continues to be a serious public health threat.

Restore Illinois, the reopening plan, states that regions with a positivity rate over 8 percent for three consecutive days could be subject to additional mitigation measures in order to stop the spread. Such measures include limiting gatherings in public places to 25 people or 25 percent of room capacity, whichever is less.

At a red warning, indoor dining service at bars and restaurants is also prohibited and all outdoor service must close at 11 p.m. Gaming and casinos close at 11 p.m. and are limited to 25 percent capacity, and dancing and party buses are also prohibited.

For counties at red level warning, those restrictions remain in place for 14 days, according to the plan, and can be lifted once the positivity rate for testing drops below 6.5 percent. If that goal is not met, further mitigation procedures can be applied.

In order to prevent the county from being placed in the red warning, the Health Department and Henry County Office of Emergency Management are encouraging residents to do their part and continue to recognize the role they play in helping the county slow the spread of the virus