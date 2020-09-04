Voters who want to see Marcus Throneburg’s name on the November 3 ballot will have to write it there themselves.

That’s because Throneburg, the Kewanee businessman who filed as an independent to fill Chuck Weaver’s soon-to-be-vacant 37th District state senate seat, had his candidacy derailed by a challenge that was upheld by the Illinois State Board of Elections Aug. 21.

The complaint, filed by Lillian Viera, of Dunlap, Ill., challenged Throneburg’s candidacy based on election rules that prevents candidates who voted for a particular party in the primary election from running as an independent in the same election cycle.

"Lessons have certainly been learned," Throneburg told the Star Courier Wednesday.

But Throneburg has not given up in his challenge against Weaver’s Republican party replacement candidate, Win Stoller, an East Peoria businessman who filed to run in November 2019.

"I have filed as a write-in candidate in the 10 counties that make up the district," Throneburg said. "I felt like that was the appropriate thing to do."

The Kewanee write-in candidate said his message and desire to serve the district’s residents hasn’t changed. Among the issues the Throneburg campaign have highlighted: term limits, stronger anti-lobbying laws, fairer state electoral maps, the "failing" child welfare system, health care costs and the state’s pension obligations.

Stoller has eschewed the state’s Democratic political establishment and has spoken against the minimum wage increase, says Illinois taxpayers pay too much and does not support the graduate income tax referendum on this year’s ballot, a measure he called a "disaster for our state." Stoller has also promised to continue Weaver’s push for funding for the proposed expansion of the Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center.

Stoller attacked Throneburg last month after the candidate challenge was filed, saying he had "compromised" the ideals that he espoused when he first announced his run.

"The mistake violated Throneburg’s own publicly stated principles to be honest and transparent with voters as he continued to conduct fundraising activities while knowing of the discrepancy," Stoller said last month.

To ensure that those issues don’t have resonance at the voting booth this November, Throneburg said his campaign had "returned or voided all donations that were given over the past month, which was around $30,000."

"Obviously expectations change as a write-in."

He said then that Stoller’s accusations were unfounded.

"I am an imperfect person and probably a flawed candidate, but I am not dishonest," he said in response in August. "I have spent my life in the 37th District and there are thousands of people here who could have told them that."