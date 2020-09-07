It has happened and it's still business as usual for the Pontiac and Prairie Central school districts. At least one positive coronavirus case has been recorded and the school district superintendents are moving forward, making certain that guidelines are followed and measures remain in place for the safety of students and staff.

In doing this, there is the cooperation between the districts and the Livingston County Health Department. This has allowed for schools to remain open and continue to educate students.

"The LCHD has been working closely with Livingston County schools to offer support and guidance for safe operations and quick action to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Erin Fogarty, educator at LCHD. "We greatly appreciate the efforts being made by school leadership, nurses, teachers, and the families we all serve, to ensure the health and safety of our Livingston families."

The school districts each had plans on what to do when a positive case was reported. Pontiac Grade School District and Prairie Central each have had positive cases reported.

"We have actually had more than one student test positive," said PC Superintendent Paula Crane. "I haven't heard from the families (a nurse is working with families), so I'm not sure if any of them experienced or are experiencing any symptoms. Several of these students tested positive right before school started, so are back now, and doing well."

In making sure things continue to go well, the importance of schools districts working the LCHD is great.

"There has been a lot of wonderful collaboration between our school nurses and Livingston County Health Department on cases from Livingston County and we have appreciated the timely information we have received from them," Crane said. "They have seemingly prioritized the schools for getting this information out."

PGS District 429 Superintendent Brian Dukes seems to be comfortable in dealing with his situation, which included having a student and a staff member test positive.

"The Health Department has been a great partner in this process," Dukes said. "They are quick to respond and answer any questions that have come up. We appreciate all the work they are doing for our community."

There have been no reports made by Pontiac Township High School District 90 regarding any positive test results. However, Superintendent Jon Kilgore is happy with what is in place.

"(LCHD Administrator) Jackie Dever has been accessible and responsive with all of our questions," Kilgore said. "The PTHS Health Services Center is an extension of the LCHD located within the high school. LCHD Nurse Lindsay Masching and team have been a tremendous resource on a daily basis."

Crane said that once a positive case has been reported to the Prairie Central district, there is contact tracing within the schools to determine who has been within 6 feet of the positive case for 15 minutes or more. Also, contact tracing is done for the 48-hour period before the student started feeling symptoms or, if no symptoms, the day they tested.

Crane added that all families of students who have been deemed a "close contact" are then contacted. She said, "this has taken an enormous amount of time and effort by our school nurses."

Although the Pontiac districts do not need to be as concerned with it, a good portion of Prairie Central's district is in McLean County. Crane said there are still some issues in dealing with that county's health department.

"We are still trying to figure out a method of obtaining timely information from them," Crane said. "We have been relying on families to call us to inform us of positive cases, and we have been extremely thankful that families have been cooperative in this process."

There were no reports by the LCHD for the weekend, other than the 10 new cases reported Friday afternoon. This brought the total to 234 heading into the weekend. Those cases included a male and female under the age of 10, a female in her teens, a female in her 30s, a female in her 40s, three males and a female in their 60s and a female in her 90s. All were recovering in isolation.

The Illinois Department of Public Health's website indicated that Livingston County had 243 reported cases out of 8,673 tests.

Also according to the IDPH website, Pontiac has had 59 positive cases and Dwight has had 32 positives. Fairbury moved to 27 cases, Forrest has had 14 cases, Long Point has had 12 cases and Cornell jumped to 13 cases. Flanagan moved up to 12 cases.

In the area outside of Livingston County, Chenoa is up to 11 positive cases reported, Lexington remains at 15 cases and El Paso rose to 24 positives. Minonk is at 9 cases, Gridley's list notes 7 cases and Streator has had 309 cases.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available at OSF Saint James will be available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot. There are no requirements and all testing is at no charge to the client. Insurance will be billed, if available.

Scheduling appointments is strongly recommended due to the limit of daily testing capacity. Contact the LCHD at (815) 844-7174, ext. 210, for appointments and questions.