Pontiac Police have arrested six people in connection to a series of thefts in the community, as well as drug charges being filed, according to a press release from the PPD.

It was a retail theft investigation that led to discovery of the individuals allegedly connected to a rash of recent burglaries in the Livingston County area. It also led to the recovery of numerous stolen items, the report said.

According to the report, "On Sept. 2, a Pontiac Police Detective was recovering surveillance video from Walmart, 1706 W. Reynolds Street, regarding a retail theft that occurred the day before. The suspect in the previous theft coincidentally arrived at the store during this video review and proceeded to commit another theft. This suspect, identified as Dane P. Frickey (28) of Pontiac, was stopped outside the store a short while later. The subsequent interview of Frickey led to the admission of a recent shed burglary in rural Pontiac. A search warrant was later served at 210 S. Mill Street in Pontiac. This search warrant produced numerous items that had previously been reported as stolen, including $25,000 worth of collectible coins, a shotgun, and a significant amount of ammunition.

"Also located during the search warrant were methamphetamine, heroin, various drug equipment, and a large amount of tools that are believed to have been stolen.

"The incident resulted in the arrest of five people, who were incarcerated in the Livingston County Jail and were awaiting bond hearings as of Friday.

Arrested were:

• Dane P. Frickey (28) Pontiac: burglary (three counts) and retail theft. Frickey is currently on parole from the Illinois Dept. of Corrections;

• Rocky A. Daniels (40) Pontiac: possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of ammunition by a felon;

• Joseph L. Bednar (38) Pontiac: possession of methamphetamine and several outstanding arrest warrants;

• James D. Synowiecki (36) Pontiac: possession of methamphetamine and possession of ammunition by a felon;

• Erin C. Roff (37) Pontiac: possession of methamphetamine;

• Josephine R. Pitchford (44) Pontiac: possession of methamphetamine.

The investigation is still continuing with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department also involved. PPD stated that "further charges are pending the discovery of the additional property being linked to any unsolved burglaries. Residents are urged to ensure their residences and outbuildings are secured, as well as promptly report any suspicious people to the pertinent law enforcement agency."