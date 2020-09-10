The best Hog Days that never happened wrapped up on Monday, and Larry Flannery, co-chair of the Hog Festival Committee, said the response was beyond the committees’ "wildest expectations."

The annual Hog Days festival was suspended earlier this year due to fears that such an event could contribute to the spread of the coronavirus, but several weeks ago, three committee members came up with an idea to open a small souvenir shop inside the Hog Festival building.

The shop, which ran from Sept. 1 to Sept. 7, offered items that residents could use to have a Hog Days celebration at home, including pork chop spice and paper placemats. But the biggest seller of the week, Flannery said, was the Hog Days face-covering mask, made by Breedlove’s.

"We totally ran out," Flannery said. "We were able to get in a few more here and there. Even though Hog Days is over, more masks are on order and we should get some next week."

As of last count, 125 people are waiting for a mask. Flannery said that there should be about 75 masks up for grabs for anyone who wants one. Residents who would like to purchase a mask can email the Hog Festival Committee or call the number on the festival website.

Another item that was a big hit, he said, was the Hog Days countdown calendar, a new addition to the festival’s souvenirs. Although the printing of the calendar was delayed until Friday, Flannery said plenty of calendars were sold or given away free with purchases. He expects to have a few hundred left and extra copies are available at the festival building.

Although he didn’t have the exact figure, Flannery estimates the shop took in about $2,500, an amount that will not only help pay for building costs and overhead, but also act as seed money for next year’s event.

"We have money to start planning for the next festival," he said.

As for next year’s festival, Flannery said the talk by several committee members is to make the next Hog Days a year for the records book.

"We really would like to bring Hog Days back with a vengeance," he said. "Make it over-the-top."

Flannery also said the committee could decide that this year’s Hog Days, although a vastly pared down version, should count as the 67th festival celebration. A committee vote would allow the event to keep the tag line, "Hog Days, every Labor Day weekend since 1954."

"As weak as it was, we did have a semblance of Hog Days," Flannery said. "At this point, we have to decide in a vote by the committee if we pulled off number 67."

Several other Hog Days events occurred over the holiday weekend, including a virtual Hog Days Stampede and even a parade, of sorts.

Mark Mikenas, executive director of the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce, said while this year’s events weren’t exactly typical, the parade and the Stampede did take place.

At 2 p.m. sharp, the parade kicked off from the Kewanee High School parking lot. A lone convertible, driven by retired police officer Rick Matuszyk and filled with passengers Sherri Matuszyk, Pat Keim and Mary Nosalik, all dressed appropriately in pig costumes, made its way down the parade route, stopping briefly in front of the Hog Festival building.

The annual Hog Days stampede started at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, with founder Nelson Lay, shooting the starter pistol for approximately 35 runners, who showed up to keep the tradition alive, said Mikenas.

"Many other people completed their Stampeded virtually across the United States," said the Chamber director, who is responsible for organizing both annual events.

The first male to cross the finish line in 32:13 minutes was Andy Rux. The first female, Pat Keim, crossed at 35:56 minutes.