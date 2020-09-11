MACOMB — The McDonough County Health Department has reported that 11 women and 13 men are the latest to test positive for the coronavirus. Deputy Public Information Officer Stefanie Johnson said the 24 new cases include seven people in their teens, 11 in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in the 60s, and one in the 90s. She said 37 other people are newly recovered.

The county has had 372 confirmed cases with 130 remaining active, 226 recovered, and 16 deaths. The positive cases include 213 women and 159 men. The greatest numbers of cases are 180 people in their 20s and 61 teenagers.

Johnson said 156 of those testing positive are from Macomb and another 156 were tested at Western Illinois University. The Illinois Department of Public Health lists 371 McDonough County cases and Johnson explained why there is often a discrepancy that needs to be reconciled.

"It is a recurring circumstance that will continue," she said. Johnson said that positive test results are entered into the IDPH database based upon the person's address taken at the testing site. "We do not list them as a McDonough County case until it has been verified that they are residing within our county," she said.

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.