After announcing last month that they were no longer accepting aluminum cans, the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce is back in the aluminum business.

Executive Director of the KCOC, Mark Mikenas, said the breakdown of their can crushing machine led the organization to temporarily halt the can collection. The longer their machine was down, the more the cans continued to pile up, said Mikenas.

"They got backlogged," he said. "We had no place to put them."

But with the machine back up and running and the can crushing caught up, Mikenas said the Chamber can once again ask the community to donate their cans to help fund the annual Kewanee fireworks display.

Mikenas said a container, donated by Murphy’s Container Service, has once again been placed at the Star Courier parking lot. But Mikenas is requesting that only soda and beer cans be placed in the container.

"Other types of aluminum aren’t the same grade. If it’s mixed in with the cans, that’s what can break down our machine," he said. In addition, other types of aluminum mixed in with the cans could cause a drop in price once it’s processed.

The funds from the community aluminum- drive go toward paying a portion of the $11,000 that the Chamber spends on the community Fourth of July fireworks display. Approximately a quarter of the funds comes from the aluminum, while a quarter to a third comes from donations.