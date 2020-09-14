Judy Lee Swanson, 79, of LaHarpe, Illinois passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the LaHarpe Davier Health Care Center in LaHarpe.

No services are planned. Burial will be held at a later date in the LaHarpe Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established for the LaHarpe-Davier Health Care Center. Contributions may be sent to; Judy Swanson Memorial, c/o Banks & Beals Funeral Home, PO Box 503, LaHarpe, IL 61450. To sign the guestbbook and leave a condolence, please visit her obituary at banksandbeals.com.