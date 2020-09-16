KEWANEE - Kirk A. DeBord, 72, died Sunday, September 13, 2020. Kirk was born May 29, 1948 in Kewanee, the son of Henry "Peck" and Shirley (Adams) DeBord. Kirk graduated from Kewanee High School with the class of 1966. He attended the AT & T School of Technology. Kirk married Linda L. Morrison on November 22, 1968 in Cambridge; she survives.

Kirk is also survived by two children, Carrie (Kurt) Gustafson, Kewanee, Josh DeBord (Elanda Baker), Kewanee; six grandchildren, Alexandra Gustafson, Courtlin Gustafson, Rasheed DeBord, Rashaun DeBord, Mary DeBord, Brynn Christian; brother, Colin (Vicki) DeBord, South Dakota; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son at birth; and his beloved dog, Griffey.

Kirk served in the United States Air Force in Vietnam. Kirk owned and operated DeBord Heating and Cooling, which he opened in 1983. Prior to owning DeBord’s Heating and Cooling he worked for Wirth Heating and Cooling in Geneseo. He loved watching college and high school sports. One of his most beloved times was coaching traveling baseball with his son. Kirk enjoyed playing golf on Sundays with his friends. He was an avid reader. His biggest love of his life were his grandkids.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Military rites will be accorded by the Kewanee Veterans Council. Masks are required. Please follow social distancing guidelines. Funeral services will be private. Shane Scott will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Nolan Keane Baseball Classic. Please leave an online condolence for Kirk’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.