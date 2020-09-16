Virginia "Ginny" Heidenreich, 92, Springfield, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at home with her daughter.

Ginny was born March 19, 1928, in Fiatt, the daughter of Ed and Ethel (Slater) Simon.

She married Gerald M. Heidenreich April 3, 1946; he preceded her in death March 23, 1986. Ginny was also preceded in death by her parents and brother and sister-in-law, Thomas James and Rose Marie Simon.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was an avid bridge player, a big fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears, and loved her Scottish Terriers. Ginny worked as a bookkeeper at various locations including International Harvester in Canton, North Central College in Naperville, and she worked outside the home until her mid-80s taking care of children who she loved as family.

Ginny is survived by her son, Gary M. Heidenreich of Eagle River, Wisconsin; daughter, Patricia A. Heidenreich, Springfield; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several treasured nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside ceremony will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton with the Rev. Dr. Kent Lolling officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Laurel United Methodist Church, 631 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield, IL 62704 or the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.

The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.