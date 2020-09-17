Now more than farm-to-table restaurants need support. To help promote these restaurants that are going the extra mile to source from area farmers, WIU’s Cooperative Development Center in partnership with the Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois coalition is launching the inaugural Favorite Farm-to-Table Awards, a two week campaign to help diners find farm-to-table restaurants in their area.

Our very own local farm to table restaurant, Magnolia’s is in the competition! Please cast your vote here buyfreshbuylocalillinois.org.

The impact of the pandemic on farm-to-table restaurants in particular is hard to gauge as no official directory of farm-to-table restaurants exists in the state, but the Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois coalition is working to create one.

The restaurant receiving the most votes in their region will be crowned the winner of their region. Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois is made up 5 regions, including the following:

Central

Southern

Western

Northern

Chicago

All voters will be entered for a chance to win dinner for two at any restaurant listed in the Buy Fresh Buy Local Online Directory.

A winner and runner up will be announced for each region. The winners will receive $5000 in marketing through Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois, including a badge for their restaurant to have on display, a feature on the Buy Fresh Buy Local website and social media, and a feature in the 2021 Buy Fresh Buy Local printed Local Food Guide!

The winners will be announced on Sunday, October 4th.

For more information about Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois, please contact info@buyfreshbuylocalillinois.org.