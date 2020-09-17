MACOMB — The McDonough County Board voted Wednesday to renew the county's disaster declaration through October 23. The declaration allows the county to seek reimbursement for COVID-19 prevention expenses.

The board also voted to apply for certification for a state grant from the Local CURE program for expense reimbursements.

In other business, board members voted to appoint Craig Foster of Bushnell to fill a District 2 vacancy on the board. Foster is a retired Illinois Department of Transportation employee and owns and operates a roofing and construction business. He took the oath of office from County Clerk Gretchen DeJaynes.

The board also voted to reappoint Greg Butler of Macomb to the board of the Housing Authority of McDonough County. There were 11 tax deed resolutions approved and these delinquent properties will be sold and put back on the tax rolls.

County Board Chairman Scott Schwerer reported that general sales tax collected in June was up by $5,390 from the same month in 2019. He said that, though the public safety portion of the sales tax was down by $1,979 and the road repair portion was down by $907, the county was trending back into the positive. Schwerer said that court fines are down considerably because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The board voted to amend the current budget to include safety grant funds received. Members voted, 20 to 1, to spend $20,000 to buy a 1994 chip spreader from Mercer County. The lone negative vote came from board member Dick Marcott, who said the board should table the vote and discuss the price.

Board member Dave Cortelyou said that work has begun on rebuilding a section of the Bushnell Bridge. Member Mike Cox said the O'Hearn family has invited county board members to tour their Nature's Grace cannabis cultivation facility.

Board member Larry Aurelio announced that DeJaynes had been named County Clerk of the Year for a third time by the state county clerk's association.

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.