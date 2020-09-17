MACOMB — Democratic Women of McDonough County Racial Justice Coalition cordially invites the Macomb community to a Black Lives Matter Educational Pop-up & Speak-Out event, held on Saturday, September 19 in Chandler Park from 3 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

We will open with a drum circle at 3 in which all are invited to join in making healing music and dance together as a community. At 6 p.m. there will be a speakout where Black community members will share their experience of living in Macomb. In the meanwhile, from 3 until 7:30 p.m., the pop-up displays allow residents to learn about racial inequality and solutions for achieving real justice on their own time as they walk around the park. To close the evening, at 8 p.m. we welcome all to join us for a peaceful candlelight vigil in memory of the victims of racialized violence and police killings.

We are learning to do our part to begin addressing systemic racism in our own circles of friends and family, Join us and begin to get to know our full community in all its diversity.

As always, this will be a socially distanced event and masks will be enforced.