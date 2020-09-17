MACOMB — The Illinois Small Business Development Center at Western Illinois University (Illinois SBDC) provides no cost, confidential advising and training to help entrepreneurs and businesses start, grow, sustain and transition their businesses.

The Illinois SBDC, funded in part through a grant from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, recently secured additional funding through the CARES ACT Supplemental Funding, for small businesses affected by COVID-19. This funding will enable the Illinois SBDC to provide assistance to small businesses who are re-starting and re-opening their businesses.

The Illinois SBDC will provide a resource list of all qualified financial institutions for SBA assistance, including micro lender availability and requirements. Additional assistance is available directly to small businesses through online workshops for starting and re-engaging a business in Illinois. Direct one-on-one assistance is available in digital marketing, web design, graphic design, bookkeeping and other small business topics from local and regional experts. The Illinois SBDC at WIU will be able to offer a portion of this assistance at no charge because of funding provided by the CARES Act.

"This additional funding will allow the SBDC to increase its services through outside professional services, to all businesses in the region," said SBDC Program Director James Boyd.

The COVID-19 assistance will be available to both existing and new clients. Businesses will be registered as a client with the Illinois SBDC at WIU so all information is confidential. All inquiries should be emailed to sb-center@wiu.edu.

For more information or updates, visit facebook.com/IllinoisSmallBusinessDevelopmentCenter.

The Illinois Small Business Development Center is a unit of the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at WIU. The Illinois SBDC at WIU is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the U.S. Small Business Administration and WIU.