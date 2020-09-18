Things seem to be going well in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in Livingston County, at least that's what it seems after Jackie Dever provided an update at the Livingston County Board meeting on Thursday.

Dever, the administrator at the Livingston County Health Department, informed the board about the work between the schools, businesses and testing that has been taking place.

"They've been at school just a little over a month now and we're getting calls quite frequently, especially (at the beginning)," Dever said of dealing with the schools. "School nurses are doing a great job, as are the school administrators and nurses. I'm very pleased with how that's going."

There have been some cases discovered, but not to the degree feared statewide when schools were allowed to open.

As for bigger outbreaks, Dever said that the county has had two recently — one at Pontiac Correctional Center and one at a long-term care facility. She also said that COVID-19 is spreading quickly through families.

Testing has gone better than hoped when it started, Dever said. She pointed out that the test site at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center is doing 40 tests a day.Hopefully, Dever added, the number will rise to 50.

"It's going very, very smoothly, (I) couldn't ask for it to go any better," Dever said. "We kind of threw it together and were a little nervous, once we got it going it's going very well. (We're) getting results back within 24-48 hours, occasionally 72. OSF is amping up some if its testing, too.

"We have noticed that (results) are coming through pretty well within a 48-hour period," Dever said. "If they have MyChart, which is the OSF system, the labs pop in there immediately. So they are finding out even before we know about them and can contact them."

Dever also noted that a new machine is expected by OSF Healthcare in Peoria. Once up and running, it should increase the testing numbers.

In regard to businesses, Dever said there have been very few complaints since the mask mandate was put in place. She said compliance is going well.

There is the effort being made for mass vaccination taking place by the end of the year nationally. She added that it is likely not to happen until the first half of next year.

There were 10,149 tests reported through Friday with 322 coming back positive. Of those, 12 were reported Friday with seven coming from PCC. There have been 17 new cases reported from the prison in recent days.

There are 49 active cases, three of which were hospitalized. Three other hospitalizations were released Thursday, Dever reported to the county board. There have been five deaths related to COVID and 37 were asymptomatic when tested.

Pontiac's number of cases made a big leap to reach 89. Dwight is sitting at 35 and Fairbury moved to 32 cases. Flanagan bumped up to 16 and Forrest remained at 15 cases. Cornell and Long Point each stayed at 13.

Streator has had 349 cases. El Paso stayed at 29 and Minonk added two to move to 20. Chenoa and Lexington each added one to rise to 15 cases while Gridley stayed at 10 cases.

Statewide, the IDPH reported Friday that 2,120 new cases were confirmed. There were also 20 COVID-related deaths reported. Overall, there have been 270,327 positive cases out of 4,982,856 tests since reporting began earlier this year. There have also been 8,411 deaths ranging in age from younger than 1 year to older than 100. The recovery rate is at 96 percent.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing has begun and will be available at OSF Saint James weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot. There are no requirements and all testing is at no charge to the client. Insurance will be billed, if available.

Scheduling appointments is strongly recommended due to the limit of daily testing capacity. Contact the LCHD at (815) 844-7174, ext. 210, for appointments and questions.

The LCHD reminds residents that symptoms are not always obvious apparent but that people can be carriers of COVID-19. Everyone is is encouraged to continue to adhere to all required precautions including wearing a face covering and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet whenever possible. Frequent hand-washing and sanitizing is still strongly urged.

Individuals who travel to hot spots in the country are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 five to seven days after returning home, or sooner if experiencing symptoms.

For Livingston County residents age 60 or older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products, please the LCHD at 815-844-7174, x230. The LCHD will continue to work diligently to meet the everyday needs of county residents while aggressively addressing the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Up-to-date information for Livingston County may be found at www.lchd.us.