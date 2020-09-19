KEWANEE - Joyce Marilyn Gibson 86 passed away Sept 15th, 2020 in Venice Florida at The Village on the Isle Luke Haven nursing home. Cremation service have been accorded and A private burial service will be Monday, Sept. 28th at 9:30am at Sarasota National Cemetery in Venice Florida with arrangements handled by Farley Funeral Homes of Venice FL . Joyce was born on March 11, 1934 in Kewanee IL to Joseph and Hazel Maring. Reared in Kewanee, Joyce was a Wethersfield High School and Western Illinois University graduate. She married Harold Palmquist of Kewanee who proceeded her in death in 1973. She later married Raymond Gibson in 1977. He proceeded her in death in 2011. She is survived by a brother in law Garland Reedy of Venice Florida, children; Marty (Kary Chayer) Gibson, Matt (Lori) Gibson, Mary Jo Gibson all of Kewanee and Mark Gibson of Bismarck ND. 10 grandchildren; Kaylee & Riley Gibson, Michael (Kristen) Gibson, Eric (Janelle) Gibson, Emily (Carsten) Hamilton, Brian Slutts, Alexis, Tyson, Hayden and Trenton Gibson, and 7 great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents, two sisters Beverly Reedy, Doris (Freeman) Hunter and a son Michael Raymond Gibson.

Joyce was a kindergarten teacher for many years in Kewanee and then continued to teach at the Kewanee Day care Center. They later moved to Bismarck, ND. where she was a homemaker. After retiring to Venice Florida in 1991 Joyce and Raymond together volunteered over 20,000 hours at the Venice Hospital. She was a former member of the First United Methodist Church of Kewanee, And later the Grace United Methodist Church of Venice FL. She loved sewing and crafts, volunteering and her family.