10 years ago

The Times Record

Sept 15, 2010

Aledo water rates to rise -- It seems the city of Aledo made a mistake over the past two years in not raising its water rates to keep up with the cost of usage, the Aledo City Council learned at Tuesday's Sept. 7 meeting. City administrator Janice Green said the council was looking to hold off on raising the rates until most of the city's water meters had been switched out, as well as finishing some city water projects, like water main replacement. Issued in May 2007, the city has received a $2 million low interest loan from the Illinois Finance Authority for building a new water tower in the Industrial Park.

Former state representative dies -- Joel Brunsvold,68, former director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and an Illinois State Representative from 1963 -2003, died Tuesday morning Sept. 7 at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Iowa City, after suffering a stroke. He was from Milan and also served as the city's mayor from 1977 - 83.

Hare announces $487,000 for Knoxville Road -- Phill Hare battled area traffic Thursday, Sept 9, 2010, coming in 30 minutes late for a press conference at the Mercer County Courthouse in Aledo. "We got held up because of road wor," he said, referring to how glad he was to see people on the roulades working. "We've been able to secure $487,000 earmarked for the Knoxville road," he told a small group gathered outside the courthouse.

25 years ago

The Times Record

Sept. 20, 1995

Abandoned vehicles to be removed -- New Boston residents may be ordered to remove abandoned vehicles from their property if repairs are not made. New Boston Aldermen were directed to review properties in their precinct containing inoperable motor vehicles. Owners will receive letters directing them to have the vehicles repaired or removed.

New decorations purchased for Reynolds -- Reynolds residents will see new decorations on Main Street this coming holiday season. The village board purchased 12 lighted Christmas decorations this week. The total cost for the 4-foot ornaments including hanging brackets is $2,830.

Brothers fish their way to state finals -- Brothers Joe and Ed Schrock, fishing under the flag of the Mighty Miss Guide Service of Aledo, destroyed the competition in a regional qualifier. The tournament sponsored by the Illinois Catfish Association was held out if Sunset Marina on Aug. 5. Jpe and Ed fished from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. against several other teams. Only being allowed to weigh in six fish per team, the brothers tipped the scales with a 23 pound and nine ounce mess of fish.

50 years ago

The Times Record

Sept.. 16, 1970

Former Aledo resident named ABA Journal editor -- Richard B. Allen of 702 Illinois Rd., Wilmette, a former resident of Aledo and the brother of James C. Allen, Aledo attorney, has been named editor of the American Bar Association Journal, official publication of the ABA. Mr. Allen is responsible for the editorial and business direction of the Journal, now in its 56th year of publication with a monthly circulation of 152,000.

Elect co-chairmen of Mercer Amateur theatre group -- Mrs. David Downey and Mrs. William J. Kaemprfer of led were elected co-chairmen of Mercer Amateur Theatre at a meeting of the board of directors Monday evening held at the home of Mrs. Robert Thede. The group is an auxiliary of the YMCA, Mrs. Downey was formerly associated with a little theatre group while living in Fort Madison, Ia. Mrs. Kaempfer played the part of Mrs. Chumley in Harvey, and also was the bishop's sister in an adaptation of Les Miserables given before several service clubs of Mercer County.

Hold finals of Men's fall golf tourney -- On Sunday, September 13, Oak View Country Club held the finals of their men's fall golf tournament and under some adverse weather conditions some close matches were played. Mike Ketner played Bill Hadaway in the 36 hole final for the club championship and won his third championship in four years, 4 up 2. In the consolation match Paul Ketner played Gary Anderson and won 3 up 2.

75 years ago

The Times Record

Sept. 26, 1945

Mercer gets bird shipment; 240 pheasants freed here; Hunting dates, limits are announced -- Two honored and forty pheasants were delivered to Mercer county last week by the state departments of conservation and were liberated over the county by the Mercer County Sportsmen's club in cooperation with Guy Taylor, county conservation officer. Open season on wild ducks, geese, brant and coot opened in Iowa Sept. 20 and will close Dec. 8, and will open in Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 13 and close Dec. 31, Mr. Taylor said.

Pertinent and impertinent -- Berne Brown, who is dismantling an old house on the hard road near Viola, purchased recently by Charles Yerkey, discovered that the walls were insulated with straw wrapped in paper 00 a very effective although not as fireproof forerunner of the materials now used. The paper around the straw included a cope of the first Mercer county fair book ever printed and and old Rock Island county fair book.

School club votes to accept male members -- The first meeting of the Grade School Mothers club was held Tuesday evening at Alexis and potluck supper was enjoyed. Mrs. John Bohan, president, presided, and it was voted to join the Parent-Teachers association. This will give the fathers a chance to attend and be members.

100 Years ago

The Times Record

Sept. 23, 1920

Authorities asked to find Harry Sprinkle, Mason -- Sheriff J. P. Fleming this morning received a letter asking that Harry Sprinkle be located and the following message be delivered to him: "Your Aunt Fanny was found dead in bed this morning. Com, your wife, Hattie Sprinkle." Mr. Srinkle is a brick mason and is said by his wife to be assisting in the erection of a silo in the neighborhood of Aledo. He formerly worked for Harney Bros. but no one could be found in Aledo who knows his present location.

Seaton team plays Norwood today of "champ" challenge -- In Seaton this afternoon occurs one of the most interesting base ball games of the sedan, when the Norwood nine meets the Seaton team in a challenge battle. The honor of the victory and a perse of $75 awaits the winning aggregation.

Search for thieves -- The sheriff of Galesburg, Ill. has notified the Burlington police that 19 or 29 green cattle hides were stolen in Galesburg Thursday. It is believed that the thieves may be heading for Burlington.