By MINDY CARLS

Correspondent

When the Silver Dome Awards for broadcasting excellence were presented virtually on Thursday, Sept. 10, WRMJ of Aledo won the Small Market Station of the Year from the Illinois Broadcasters Association.

"It was very exciting to win this award," said John Hoscheidt, owner and general manager of WRMJ. "We’ve been a finalist a few times but have not prevailed, but this year was our year. We’ve got a great staff here at WRMJ that has allowed us to serve the community and serve our listeners. Everybody’s pitched in and done a great job. You couldn’t win a small-market radio award without a great staff."

Jim Taylor of WRMJ won awards for Best News Reporter and Best Sportscaster, and he was one of three finalists for Best Play by Play for his call of the Rockridge boys basketball team’s championship in the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament.

"That’s quite a deal to receive the best news reporter and best sportscaster awards in the same year," Hoscheidt said. "Kudos to him.""

WRMJ’s "Western Illinois News Today" was one of three finalists for radio newscast.

"Judges from Kansas viewed nearly a dozen entries in this category (Small-Market Station of the Year)," the Illinois Broadcasters Association said. The judges looked at how well the stations served their markets, covered local news and sports, partnered with community events and causes, and used creativity to reach their audiences."

WRMJ was founded in 1979 and celebrated its 40th anniversary last year.