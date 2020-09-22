A local pastor once commented on recent tractor drive, "You observe God’s creation at 10 mph."

On a rainy Saturday morning recently, 13 tractors left the Gene VanDeVoorde farm in Annawan for a 23-mile ride to the Bos Brothers Farm Show, Spring Hill Road, Erie.

VanDeVoorde had hot coffee, donuts and the confidence the weather would clear – and sure enough, it did.

VanDeVoorde is a long time International Harvest equipment collector and had arranged for tractors to be available to those not owning one or not having one ready for the journey.

The brief downpour gave everyone a chance for to see old friends and meet new ones. Farm fellowship and bonding.

Participants then rode the scenic, winding townships roads in Henry and Whiteside counties, some arched with Osage orange hedge. Some were former Indian trails used by the Sauk-Fox, Peoria and Kickapoo tribes.

It was easy to imagine Native Americans setting up winter camps on the high ground overlooking the prairie and occasional forest. We passed late blooming blue chicory and 9-foot yellow sawtooth sunflowers. The Winnebago Indian tribe crunched the yellow leaves for die and also used it to treat burns.

Perry Cozishr, of Cambridge, had arranged the ride to end at the annual Bos Brother’s Farm show, held Sept. 12-13. Although just in its 4th year, they had visitors from as far away as Missouri and Indiana.

Saturday was still muddy but Sunday cleared and made way for 55 working displays that included corn shelling, saw milling and blacksmithing.

The weather cleared more for the drive back to Annawan. In fact, everyone found it rewarding to share a passion for the old tractors and farming practices that shaped a generation.

Although 2020 had few organized tractor drives, Neponset American Legion 875 is already planning a 2021 drive to include Francis Park, Johnson Sauk Trail Park and driving the Great Sauk Trail. Gene VanDeVoorde is expected to host a drive, too.