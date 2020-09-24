Construction for a new home economics room at Kewanee High School has been put on hold after a subcontracting firm reported their internal computer systems had been hacked.

"We’re at a standstill right now," Supt. Chris Sullens reported to the school board earlier this week.

The project, costing more than $600,000, was started this spring and includes major renovation work that will offer a more modern and updated classroom. The work also affects the principal’s office, teacher’s lounge and the school’s audio-visual room. Much of the preparation work, including concrete additions and water line replacement, was done over the summer as part of a multi-replacement plan.

The work, subcontracted and overseen by Peoria-based Peoria Metro general contractors, was expected to be completed by the end of summer.

Sullens said an Iowa-based subcontractor for the work was in the process of designing and building the new home ec wing when it was hit by a ransomware attack that demanded money in exchange for releasing the company’s computers.

"All of the designs these days are done and sent electronically," he said.

That has left the district with an unfinished project and awaiting the final framing and roofing work to be completed.

"It’s going to cause at least a month delay," he said, as the company completes an FBI-led investigation of the hacking incident. "It’s been frustrating."

Sullens said he hopes that the issue is resolved by fall so that the final steel can be set and workers can complete the project from inside over the winter. He said the goal now is to have the work done by January.

"We’re just waiting for the metal structure to show up," he said.