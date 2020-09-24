MACOMB – The little things that may be an annoyance are now welcome to Western Illinois women’s basketball coach JD Gravina.

With his team on campus and on the basketball court in segmented groups, the coach has no problem with the minor inconveniences of work as long as his squad can play.

Last week, the NCAA gave its approval on a start date for basketball, making November 25 officially game day for teams around the country.

"Everything feels like a huge pain in the butt, but it feels so good to be back on the court," Gravina said. "I’m excited to be back, I’d do just about anything to practice and be around my players, so that is exciting."

With players back, the Leathernecks are easing their way thus far, working in separate groups with hopes of picking things up soon.

"It’s going pretty slowly, it feels like we haven’t gotten a ton done, we haven’t had the whole team together to play live and that’s a big adjustment for me, I’m kind of a live-play coach, even in drills," Gravina said. "I’m trying to find ways to liven some things up, even with the smaller groups in workouts, but hopefully we can get the whole team together.

"The NCAA is moving to this 12-hour segment which is kind of like an in-between for preseason and in-season workouts, so hopefully that will advance things even further."

Getting everyone on the floor at once is the next big step for Western and one that has Gravina hoping makes the upcoming start of the season seem more real for everyone.

"I think things will be more in sync once we’re all together, it’s a little hard to wrap my mind around playing games when we can’t even play within our own team," he said. "I’m not sure if it has sunk in quite as much for them, they’re kind of ready for go time, but I do think everyone is more excited and optimistic of having a season.

"We’re still not out of the woods yet but we have a start date down on paper, so it’s exciting for everyone to have something to shoot for."

But until November 25, Gravina and his team have much ground to cover as the days between now and game one are fewer and fewer.

"It kind of has an off-season training feel, there’s a little bit of rust there because a lot of players did not have much access to a gym, so there is a summer feel to things," the coach said. "But, it seems every workout feels more and more geared up for the season, so that is encouraging.

"The next week or two we’ll really ramp up."