MACOMB — After nearly 50 years of service to the McDonough County area, Bonnie Becker is retiring following an emotionally and physically draining summer.

Becker has owned Bonnie’s Cameo, a hair care business on the square for 37 years, but that is just one of the businesses that Becker and her late husband, Chuck Becker, were involved in over the years.

Bonnie and Chuck were the owners of Bonnie and Clyde’s, a nightclub that served the Industry community for nearly 14 years. However, even running a nightclub, Bonnie found the time to cut hair. Bonnie said she would cut hair during the day and then transition to running Bonnie and Clyde’s during the night.

Bonnie’s husband Chuck died earlier this summer after complications with a hip replacement surgery. In the same week, Bonnie had a major cardiac arrest.

Due to the pandemic, Bonnie’s Cameo was forced to close on March 12 and did not open back up until June 1. Bonnie kept the shop open for three weeks and on the last day she worked, she said she believed that she was having a major anxiety attack but it turned out to be a major heart attack that led to multiple surgeries.

Bonnie said she misses her husband Chuck everyday but realizes that she still has her family to lean on.

"You just don’t lose someone you love and get over it, it’s always there," Bonnie said. "The love that you felt, it never goes away."

After coming to the difficult decision to close the shop, Bonnie said one of the things that she is most grateful for after her years of service are the people she met along the way and will miss the conversations she had with them.

"I’m so grateful and thankful for all the business I’ve had and all the friendships that I’ve gained through it," Bonnie said. "I had a lot of wonderful conversations with those people. I’ve heard their heartache and I also heard the joy. That was wonderful."

Bonnie’s daughter, Andi Potter, has fond memories of her time helping her mother around the shop while she was cutting hair.

"She used to give me my sandpail and a washcloth and say, ‘I need you to go wash those tables’," Potter said. "I was so excited about that because sometimes people would give me quarters for the pool table or something."

Potter said that she wanted to continue in her mother’s footsteps when she got older but when she tried, Bonnie pushed her in a different direction.

"When I graduated high school, I wanted to go straight to beauty school and my mom said ‘Absolutely not. I want you to go to college and get your degree and once you get your degree, if you decide you want to be here, I’ll pay for the whole thing’," Potter said. "I wanted to be just like my mom because she’s my hero."

Potter ended up taking her career in a different direction and now works at Western Illinois University. She thanks her mother for her guidance and the work ethic that she helped to mold in herself and her daughter.

"I’m so thankful we have her work ethic because she’s the hardest working person I’ve ever met in my entire life," Potter said.

Potter said that she wanted to do something to commemorate her mother’s career and after a customer suggested a parade, Potter organized the event on Facebook. The Retirement Drive-by Parade and Card Shower on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m..

