GIRLS GOLF

Macomb 182, Geneseo 183, Ottawa 216

GENESEO – The Macomb girls picked up a triangular win on Saturday, besting Geneseo by one stroke and Ottawa by 34 at Geneseo Country Club.

The Bombers improved to 19-2 on the season.

Laine Torrance led the way, capturing medalist honors for the 10th time this year, shooting a 38.

Lily Vardaman was runner-up for Macomb and overall, finishing with a 43.

Ellen Meixner gave the Bombers another round in the 47s, shooting a 47.

Trinity Christensen and Katie Teel each were next, scoring matching 54s.

Claire Allen closed out the day with a 55.

BOYS GOLF

Raider Classic

QUINCY – The Macomb boys won another tournament, this time claiming the team title at the QND Raider Classic on Saturday.

The Bombers shot a team score of 307 to win the day.

Quincy was second with a 339.

Connor Hamm led the way, scoring a two-over 74.

Connor Watson was next for the bombers, carding a 76.

Jack Lockard and Braeden Duncan gave Macomb two more scores under 80 as Lockard fired a 78 and Duncan a 79.

Glenn Sutton was right at 80 to close out Macomb’s round.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Macomb learns postseason fate

MACOMB – The Macomb girls swim team found out what postseason will look like this fall as the Illinois High School Association announced its postseason series for the sport on Saturday.

Macomb will head to Rock Island to compete in sectionals.

As of now, there is no plan for a state meet.

The Bombers will be joined by teams and individuals from West Central, Dunlap, United Township, Galesburg, Geneseo, Knoxville, LaSalle-Peru, Moline, Monmouth-Roseville, Morrison, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods, Alleman, Rock Island and Sterling.

Sectionals will be held, Saturday, October 24.

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Regionals announced

MACOMB – Runners from Macomb, Rushville-Industry, Bushnell Prairie City and South Fulton learned the location and date for this year’s regional and sectional cross country meets last week.

All four area programs will run at Liberty on Saturday, October 24.

Cross Country will advance five teams from each Regional to Sectionals, with no changes in the individual qualifier field.

Sectionals will be held the next weekend, but a site has yet to be determined.

As of now, the IHSA does not plan on holding a state championship meet.

GIRLS TENNIS

Sectional site named

MACOMB – The Macomb girls tennis team learned its postseason fate last Friday when the IHSA announced the sites and dates for sectionals.

As of now, there will be no state meet.

The Bombers will head south, playing at the Quincy Notre Dame Sectional on Friday October 16 and Saturday October 17.

Macomb will be joined by Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Lincoln, Quincy Notre Dame, Rochester, Springfield Lanphier, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Southeast.