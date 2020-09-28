As a curious person, I have to ask the question, "Do you vote Democratic because your parents and/or grandparents voted that way?" I believe that is the case, in many instances. Or, do you vote that way because you endorse the views of those Democratic candidates.

The Democratic party, that our parents and grandparents knew, no longer exists today. The party of today is vastly liberal and is embracing socialism. If you like the thought of the government controlling every aspect of your life, then you should do your homework and study how Cuba and Venezuela crumbled into socialistic governments and how their citizen's standard of living has been affected. These socialist countries are controlling the income of their citizens, their housing, their food supplies and their healthcare, or lack thereof.

Margaret Thatcher said that socialism doesn't work "because eventually you run out of other people’s money." While those who rule become rich, the population becomes poor due to the government controlling the wages paid and the cost of goods. Therefore, every voter needs to be aware of the views and platforms of the party and the candidates they are supporting and voting for. With this election, we are voting to uphold the government our forefathers envisioned vs. the radical socialism supported by the liberal Democratic party.

Gwynne Worthington

Macomb