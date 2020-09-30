Seated on the dais in the council chambers at City Hall for the first time in months, Mayor Gary Moore called Monday’s City Council meeting to order.

It was the first meeting held in the council chambers since March 9. After skipping their second March meeting, the council met online for nearly six months, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People participating in the meetings on the Zoom Internet platform got a glimpse inside city officials’ homes and offices as council discussions and votes were carried out.

The online system worked, but earlier this fall, Moore and his fellow council members expressed the desire to resume holding public meetings in the council chambers.

Since the pandemic is still with us, social-distancing rules had to be followed.

At their last meeting the council discussed the logistics of resuming in-person meetings. The biggest issue was that the council members normally sit closely together on one side of the dais, the mayor sits in the middle and the city manager, city clerk and city attorney sit beside each other on the other side.

Council members suggested placing plexiglass shields between all the participants. But for Monday’s meeting, the council members achieved social distancing by sitting farther apart in front of the audience on both sides of the mayor.

City Manager Gary Bradley, City Clerk Rabecka Jones and City Attorney Justin Raver sat at tables on the floor in front of the council.

Everyone wore masks, which were a requirement for all who attended.

At the door, Fire Chief Kevin Shook took everyone’s temperature, and audience members sat separated from one another. Since city court has been meeting in the council chambers, audience seats were marked with tape to indicate where people could sit at a proper distance from other participants.