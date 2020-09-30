The American presidency has never been a job that pays well. It hasn’t necessarily been an office that candidates seek for the money.

When considering the salaries and bonuses that presidents and CEOs of major corporations earn and require a comparable skill set, the $400,000 we pay our U.S. presidents each year, along with a $50,000-a-year expense allowance and $100,000 annual travel expenditures, is rather paltry.

The most recent presidents who have been elected and entered the Oval Office have already built millions in net worth. They don’t pursue the office for the pay. The power and prestige of the U.S. presidency carries a greater incentive.

I believe this was Donald Trump’s motivation for seeking the highest office in the land four years ago. Prior to his entry into the political arena, he had attained significant wealth and fame as a real estate developer and television celebrity. His decision to run for president was not out of a sincere desire for public service or genuine interest in public affairs, but more so for his own interests and to further his name. His re-election bid is his attempt to maintain his brand and marketability.

Both Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, have each amassed millions of dollars during their lives. President Donald Trump’s net worth is a reported $2.5 billion, compared to Biden’s recorded net worth of $9 million.

Both men are in their 70s and will likely never live to want or need anything ever again. Trump has refused to release his tax returns for years, claiming that ongoing audits prevent him from complying. But recent reporting from the New York Times has revealed some of the president’s tax records. The Times found that the president has paid exponentially less in taxes than the average wage-earning American.

The story has also revealed that Trump had paid only $750 a year in federal taxes in both 2016 and 2017. The story also reported that Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the first 15 years beginning in 2000 and that the president owes creditors $421 million dollars. The Times’ reporting also cites Trump’s years of chronic financial losses and two decades of tax avoidance. Trump has a $72.9 million tax refund he claimed and received following large losses from his businesses and investments. He also wrote off some $26 million in "consulting fees" between 2010 and 2018. It also appears that he gave more than $747,000 to daughter Ivanka and cited the expense as consultation fees.

The Times’ investigation also found IRS records indicating that the president has earned hundreds of millions of dollars a year while he suffered losses as he intentionally avoided paying his taxes.

Upon hearing this news last Sunday, Biden released his tax returns on Tuesday. He and his wife paid almost $300,000 in federal income tax last year and the couple recorded an adjusted gross income of almost $985,000. Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, also released her and her husband’s tax returns on Tuesday. Harris and her husband paid almost $1.2 million in taxes and reported an adjusted gross income of about $3 million.

As the Times published its revealing repot of the Trump’s tax history, an equally scathing story in the Washington Post reported how the president attempted to change his father’s will and hoard the entire estate for himself. It was 1990, and Trump was fighting off creditors, facing a personal bankruptcy and a divorce from his first wife, Ivana. Trump’s niece Mary Trump, who recently published a tell-all book about her uncle’s devious ways, filed a lawsuit last week in New York against her uncle, her aunt Maryanne Trump Barry and the estate of her late uncle Robert Trump. She claims she was fleeced out of tens of millions of dollars in inheritance.

Whether this recently uncovered past will cost the president his bid at re-election is not evident, as his base remains steadfast and loyal.

But given his gross mishandling of the ongoing pandemic, the rise of public protests on U.S. streets throughout the country that demand social justice and considering his personal brush with impeachment, Trump has had one of the worst years any incumbent or sitting president could witness. Therefore, hiding financial records from the American public and withholding tax returns that voters have the right to see should come at a cost.

Whether it will, or if it even matters to voters, is not something we can take to the bank.

Will Buss teaches broadcasting and journalism at Western Illinois University.