AVON-Avon Girl Scout Troop 4476 were quite busy Saturday, Sept. 26 as they sold pumpkins and gourds for local charities at the Avon Fire Station. According to Girl Scout leaders, Lanette Jennings and Stephanie Nicks, a total of $910 has been raised so far. Other sales are still on-going, so the troop is quite confident they will raise even more to donate to WIAR Animal Rescue in Monmouth, Avon Angel Tree, and the American Red Cross.

The leaders said, "Last year we raised $500 and donated it to Make-A-Wish. At one of the meetings the girls came up with ideas of charities to donate to. At the next meeting, Nicks explained to them a little more about each organization and gave them a ballot that had the name of the organization and a picture of what they did enabling students at all levels the ability to vote on their top two choices of charities. This year, since we did so well, the girls voted to donate money raised to WIAR Animal Rescue in Monmouth, Avon Angel Tree, and the American Red Cross."

Jennings added, "The girls have learned so much through this process the last two years--from helping choose the kind of pumpkins to grow and seeing pics of how the patch is growing, to getting to vote on who to donate the money to (and learning more about the voting process). Of course, they have also learned a lot about community service, helping others, and giving to others, too."

Leader Nicks explained why the Troop chose to sell pumpkins and gourds for charity.

"We had such a good response from their sale last year, raising $500 for Make-A-Wish, that we decided to try again this year. The girls earned fun patches for pumpkin sales and community service as well as learned about being generous and caring about others in their community."

This year, there are 22 girls from Kindergarten to seventh grade that participate in Girl Scouts. The Avon Troop includes Daisies (Kindergarten through first grade), Brownies (second and third grade), Juniors (fourth and fifth grade), and Cadettes (sixth and seventh grade).

Where did the Troop get the pumpkins and gourds to sell?

Said Nicks, "One of our Girl Scouts, Rosie Nicks, has a garden at her grandparents’ house outside of Fairview. They helped her plant the seeds the Girl Scouts picked out and saved from some of last year’s pumpkins and this year they grew really well. Another Girl Scout, Aubree Walter, grew some gourds in her garden and brought them for us to sell, too. We had about 200 pumpkins and gourds in total."

The Avon Girl Scout Troop are always happy to welcome new girl scouts to their troop. Any girl grades kindergarten through seventh grade may join by contacting Lannette Jennings at lannettejennings@gmail.com or by coming to a meeting and registering there.