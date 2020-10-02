MACOMB - After successful regular seasons, the Macomb boys and girls golf programs turn their focus to the state of what will be an abbreviated postseason.

As of now, no state tournament will be held, putting the attention of the Bombers on next week’s regional meet with the goal of getting the opportunity to play one last round at sectionals.

The Macomb boys will be the first team to try to advance to sectionals, teeing regionals up at Monmouth’s Gibson Woods Golf Course on Tuesday.

The Bombers have steamrolled the competition the majority of the season but are now facing their first test of adversity.

Macomb did not win a team title for the first time this season, finishing runner-up at the West Central Conference meet earlier this week.

Quincy Notre Dame bested Macomb by 10 strokes in the conference meet.

Macomb has the chance to exact revenge on the Raiders on Tuesday, as QND as well as Limestone, Canton, East Peoria, PORTA, Monmouth-Roseville and Peoria High join the squads at Gibson Woods.

Macomb has played well at Gibson Woods this season, winning the Titan Invite in mid-September on that same course.

Macomb shot a 300 while Jack Lockard was medalist, firing a 72. Braeden Duncan also had a strong round at Monmouth that day, shooting a 73.

The top two finishing teams and four individuals not on an advancing team move on to a yet to be determined sectional.

Like the boys, the Macomb girls have also been playing excellent this golf this season heading into the postseason.

The Bomber girls must wait an extra day, starting the postseason on Wednesday, but Macomb will have the advantage not traveling to play a regional.

Macomb will host Bushnell-Prairie City, Canton, Illini West, IVC, Elmwood, Farmington, Illini Bluffs, West Hancock, Hartsburg-Emden, Havana, Lincoln, Illini Central, Peoria Notre Dame and PORTA at Gold Hills.

The top two teams and four individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next Tuesday’s sectional in Rock Falls at Rock River Golf and Pool Course.

Macomb is coming off a strong performance, capturing the West Central Conference Meet title.

Lily Vardaman led the way, earning medalist honors, while teammate Laine Torrance was a strong runner-up.