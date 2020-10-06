CANTON-The Canton School Board met in an emergency session Monday evening.

There was just one item under discussion; ‘discussion on the reopening plan and procedures for the Canton School District.’

Prior to any discussion taking place they learned a survey was held in September which included 208 people; 154 certified staff, 54 non-certified.

•65% said currently they would like to remain remote learning until the third or fourth quarter keeping things as is for the second semester.

Custodians would like to know what opening the schools would look like for them.

Will they have time for sanitation?

Will all of the facilities follow the same guidelines?

What will a return back look like for students?

What about people who have medical issues and can’t wear the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)?

Superintendent, Rolf Sivertsen, read a letter from a current teacher who is participating in remote learning with her class and is also a mother of children who attend Canton schools.

She urged the board not to make any decisions before running it by staff.

Further, she said she wants to provide a quality education and keep her students safe.

At this time, I don’t believe we’re ready (to return to in-person learning). I don’t believe we’re ready.

For my children I won’t consider sending them.

She thanked the Board for all of their hard work during this pandemic.

In another letter, Sivertsen read, the author noted 300 residents had signed a petition to go back to school in as little as two weeks.

She pointed out some people who signed the petition don’t have children; some don’t live in the district.

She added, "I think it’s reckless to return to school now. It’s not a risk I’m willing to take."

President, Leonard Barnard, said he was in favor of opening school noting, "Our E-learning is the best in the state or it’s right up there. Our teachers are fantastic."

"I don’t want any rumors or whispers. I want everything to be transparent."

Tom Snowman said he had talked to several medical personnel, "I’m having a hard time to be honest. I’m listening more to people in the community. The (COVID) Drive brought in a lot of people and we could see more cases."

Lori Coleman said the school board is not only facing the well-being of teachers and students, but the community, "My stance as a health professional has not changed. I will be voting no."

Mike Krulac wondered what would happen if nothing had changed by the second semester.

Barnard said, "Nothing will change. Remote learning is not up to our standards in Canton. This (COVID-19) will be around for a couple of years. Who knows when a vaccine will be available in Forgottonia (this area)?"

Matt Kees added, "Find out how many people want to be remote and how many want to go back. It’s tough."

Sivertsen was instructed to conduct open enrollment which would include which students want to come back and which students want to remain remote learning.

Once this data is collected, Sivirtsen will bring it back to the board who will then discuss it and perhaps come to a decision at their Oct. 19 regular board meeting.