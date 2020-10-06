It was great to be a CAT this weekend in Burlington, IA as both the McDonough CATS 16u and 14u softball teams emerged as champions in the Venom Fall Brawl. Next up for both teams is the 4th Annual Midwest Adrenaline Fall Frenzy in Whitehall on Sunday, October 11th.

Six teams competed in the 16u division and the CATS swept the slate, going 4-0 on the day, putting up decisive wins in all four contests (9-3, 7-4, 11-3, 11-4). The CATS closed the door in the championship Game against the Oskaloosa Sweet Heat behind the pitching of Kaitlyn Robinson, who struck out 8, and the hot bats of Ainsley Holthaus, Ellie Duncan, and Natalie Nicholson who each went a perfect 3-3 at the plate. The CATS dominated, logging 15 total hits and 8 RBIs to the Heat’s 4 hits and 2 RBIs.

Four teams competed in the 14u division and the CATS went 3-1 on the day, including a revenge matchup in the semi-final and a thrilling finish in the championship. The CATS went 1-1 in pool play but immediately got their payback in the semi-final when they faced the Lee County Stingerz who had edged them out 4-2 earlier in the day. This time, the CATS would take command of the game start to finish with a decisive 9-1 victory, putting them in the championship against the 14u Lady Titans. Madalyn Boyer managed from the circle, striking out seven in the game. Heading into the bottom of the last inning, the CATS trailed the Titans by one. With Olivia Whitney on base and one out, Kylie Robinson doubled to left field, plating Whitney to tie the game. Then, Drew Creasey took to the plate and on a 3-2 count, drove a hard ground ball to center to score Robinson in walk-off fashion.