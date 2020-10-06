CANTON—Immeasurably More is a new adorable shop in Canton. They have a mix of handcrafted, vintage, new home accessories, decor and more.

Owners, Shelli and Matthew Harrison, moved to Fulton County in 1994 as a young married couple, and never dreamed that one day they would open their own business.

Matt and Shelli are teachers at the same school. Shelli teaching first grade and Matt high school shop class.

In his spare time, Matt has built cabinets and furniture for Shelli, works on their fixer uppper and also built a log home.

In the winter of 2019 they started to formulate an idea to see if they could make some things to sell at local festivals over the summer. They had so much fun combining their creative ideas, working together to design new products and busied themselves figuring out how to put words on various things like signs, boards, fabric, dishes, and buckets.

After their first successful summer at a festival they have not stopped and kept expanding their booth every year. When the pandemic hit in March of 2020 it looked like they had some spare time after online teaching to work on designing new things and improving their overall system. Just as predicted shows started to be cancelled and they realized they would not be doing many shows, if any this year.

They got a crazy idea to go look at a building. It seemed like it would be perfect for them, offering extra room for a wood shop for Matt, storage, a craft space for Shelli, and even a space for retail. But in the middle of a pandemic? They moved forward and everything fell into place and Immeasurably More was created! Some of the items they offer are home decor signs they design and make and can also put words/names on towels, onesies, dishes, and ornaments.

Shelli and Matt enjoy finding ways to repurpose vintage items, and even hand make a few items that don’t have words like banners, swags, ladders, risers, and cutting boards. They also carry local honey and Essential oil blends from Oscoca Farms.

Gift cards are now available.

Immeasurably More is still a part-time business for the Harrisons so be sure to check for their hours of operation on their Facebook page and on the outside of their shop, which is located at 254 South 5th Avenue, in Canton.

You can call Immeasurably More, 563-293-6362.

Have a question?

Send them an email, immeasurablymore670@gmail.com.