I am writing this letter in support of Patrick O’Brian for Fulton County Clerk. I have known Patrick for several years and worked with him closely over the past several months. I have been very impressed with not only his hard work ethic but genuine care for detail and care for the citizens of Fulton County. Patrick has organized meetings between local officials, City, County and School Districts with our local legislators over the past several months to get through this pandemic crisis. Patrick has shown himself to not only be a selfless leader but also a true team player. I have the greatest respect for Patrick’s abilities under duress as well as the day to day operations of local government.

The office of Clerk is multifaceted and vital. Patrick has the ability and experience to bring people together to work for the common good of our county as the Fulton County Clerk. I would ask you to vote for Patrick O’Brian on November 3rd. During these uncertain times it is of the utmost importance that we all make our voices heard by casting our votes on Election Day.

Kent McDowell-Mayor, City of Canton