FARMINGTON—Illinois American Water is completing critical projects at the Farmington water treatment plant this month. The work, which began in August when a high service pump required emergency repairs, will be completed in two phases.

High service pump installation and two valve replacement—Oct. 8 , A permanent high service pump will be installed, and two valves will be replaced at the treatment facility. The work will begin on Thursday, Oct. 8. As a result of this work, a systemwide boil water order will be in effect for all Farmington customers beginning Thursday at 7 a.m.

According to Eris Larson, Senior Manager of Operations, Illinois American Water employees and contractors will work together to complete the installation of the high service pump and valves in one day. Once completed, systemwide water quality testing will be conducted. Water samples will be taken from several sites and tested to confirm water meets EPA drinking water guidelines. Larson expects the boil water order to be lifted on Sunday, Oct. 11. He said, "Our team will work as safely and as quickly as possible to complete this critical work and restore normal water service to customers." Until the boil water order is lifted, customers should bring any water to be used for drinking or cooking to a rolling boil for 5 minutes. Water is OK for bathing, washing, and other common uses.

Replacement of two additional valves – Oct. 30.

Later in October the team will replace two additional valves at the water treatment plant. The valves will allow for the clear wells at the plant to be emptied and inspected when needed. This work will also require a boil water order beginning on Friday, Oct. 30, at 7 a.m. The boil water order will be in effect for a couple of days. Customer Notification Illinois American Water sent a postcard to customers about the work planned for October. Prior to the boil water orders and when the orders are lifted, customers will be notified via the company’s notification system. Alerts can also be viewed online at illinoisamwater.com. Customers should ensure their contact information is up to date on their account. They can manage their account online at illinoisamwater.com.

Customers can also call 800-422-2782 to update information. Landlords are required to keep tenants informed. System Investment According to Larson, performing this work in two separate phases will help prevent an interruption in water service. He said, "While the work requires boil water orders, completing it in this manner will help ensure we have enough water in storage to keep water flowing to homes, businesses and fire hydrants."