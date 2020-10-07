KEWANEE - Kevin J. Clarke, 59, of Kewanee, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at OSF St. Luke’s Medical Center. Kevin was born in Kewanee on August 9, 1961 the son of Harold and Josephine (Johnson) Clarke. Kevin graduated from Wethersfield High School with the class of 1979, and the University of Illinois with an English major and an Astronomy minor, with the class of 1983. Kevin married Tina Landsiedel-Clarke at the First Methodist Church, Kewanee on November 7, 2009; she survives.

Kevin is also survived by step son, Dustin Shaw, Leaf River, IL; step daughter, Stephanie (Victor) Nimrick, Canton; three grandsons, Allen, Avery, and Adrian Nimrick; brother, Dave Clarke, Galva; sister, Carolyn (Doug) Oak, Colona; mother-in-law, Pat Catlett, Kewanee, father-in-law Richard Landsiedel, Morrison; and his little companion, BamBam. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Kevin worked for the Kewanee Police Department right out of college. In 1986 he started working for the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, he retired after 33 years. He was instrumental in helping to start the Crime Stoppers of Henry County, and served as a coordinator for many years. He was a member of Lafayette United Methodist Church. He built an observatory in his backyard as a child and enjoyed star gazing. He enjoyed Ham Radios and could fix anything. He loved watching NASCAR and DIRTcar racing at the Quad Cities Speedway. He enjoyed playing Dungeons and Dragons, fishing, trains, and the paranormal. He loved science fiction, he especially loved Star Trek and Star Wars. Kevin loved spending time with his family; especially his grandsons.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Donna Boardman will officiate. Masks are required and please follow social distancing guidelines. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Private burial will be at a later date at the Saxon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Crime Stoppers of Henry County. Please leave an online condolence for Kevin’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.