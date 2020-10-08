Jennifer Harper Bankert, our Fulton County Clerk, is asking the electorate to return her to that position on November 3. Recommended by the retiring county clerk to complete his position until the 2020 election, Bankert has capably assumed those duties. Jennifer Harper Bankert has been a fiscally responsible appointee who has worked diligently to retain the integrity of the office she currently supervises.

This year’s election is like no other because voting, whether in person or absentee, is taking place in the midst of an out-of-control health crisis, a pandemic. Casting one’s vote may be more important now than it has ever been at any other time.

Both our country & Fulton County need effective leadership at this critical time in our long history. We need strong, safe, leaders in those we elect. Jennifer Harper Bankert fills that important role. As the saying goes, "If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it." Under Bankert’s dependable leadership, the Fulton County Clerk’s office won’t need "fixing."

Please cast your vote to return Jennifer Harper Bankert, the most qualified and responsible candidate, to the Office of Fulton County Clerk.

Annamae Spenny.