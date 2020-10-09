FARMINGTON—Farmington hosted Canton and South Fulton on Tuesday for a triangular Cross Country meet.

The Lady Giants (19 points) won the girls race being led by Ella Bruketta with a 13:32 finish. Farmington followed with 44 points and South Fulton 59 points. Farmington’s Jake Martin dominated the boys race running an impressive 11:48. The Farmers placed first with 17 points, South Fulton second at 45 points and Canton third with 62 points.

"It’s such a misfortune they cannot participate in the IESA State series this year. Canton’s same group of girls had a very good chance to qualify for the third year in a row. They’ve worked so hard to 3-peat it’s almost heartbreaking. But we are staying positive and working hard to make up for lost time. The Farmington boys definitely would be there again with Jake Martin placing in the top. I’m excited to see how they all perform at Sectionals as both Canton and Farmington travel to Dunlap on Oct. 17 Sectionals will be the end of our seasons and they are all working hard for a good outcome," said Canton Cross Country Coach Brenda Shawgo.

Girls Results

1. Ella Bruketta-C-13:32

2. Olivia Knowles-C-13:57

3. Aneliese Hodges-C-14:17

4. Emma Gorsuch-SF-14:38

5. Daisy Becker-F-14:50

6. Aliana Lawson-C-14:55

7. Ella Demler-C-14:58

8. Hannah Moechnig-F-15:21

9. Carmen Gavelys-F-15:42

10. Delaney Fusselman-F-16:21

11. Emerson Fawcett-SF-16:40

12. Braylee Hammond-F-16:48

13. Beth Simmons-SF-16:55

14. Anahi Cooper-SF-16:58

15. Alina Mowen-F-17:21

16. Marina Lehnert- F-17:47

17. Bri Putman-C-17:55

18. Chloe Sutton- SF-18:14

19. Ashley Wrobleski- C- 18:28

20. Hannah Horwedel-SF-18:41

21. Larissa Carlock-SF-18:51

22. Tameka Austin-F-18:52

23. Avery Blunier-F-18:56

24. Emma Braden-C-18:57

25. Olivia Sprecher-C-19:44

26. Joanne Rohrer-F-20:17

27. Miley Nelson-C-20:30

28. Adrienne Bolton-F-20:59

29. Kate Fitzjarrald-C-21:15

30. Mackenzie Hand-C-21:50

31. Reese Murphy-C-21:51

32. Lyla Ward-C-22:04

33. Maddy Lettow -F-22:10

34. Charlene Hopper-F-23:51

Boys Results

1.Jake Martin-F-11:48

2. Ethan Martin-F-12:29

3. Dax Ulm-F-12:31

4. Wesley Meister-F-12:32

5. Aiden Parks- SF-12:32

6. Tyler Essex-SF-14:00

7. Thomas Seaborn-F-14:02

8. Noah Buhl-C-14:13

9. Will Phillips-C-14:15

10. Kaden Foglesong-SF-14:19

11. Noah France-SF-14:23

12. Dylan Renick-C-14:45

13. Oscar Jones-SF-14:47

14. Ryan Helle -F-14:48

15. Max Sharum-F-14:57

16. Jack Miller-SF-15:00

17. Ethan France-SF-15:03

18. Elliott Black-F-15:21

19. Derick Spiva-C-15:22

20. Dane Grzanich-C-15:37

21. Henry Adams-F-15:37

22. Keegan Blakesley-C-16:06

23. Bryan Parker-SF-16:40

24. Brody Braden-C-17:21

25. Landon Bowers-C-17:46

26. Dean Bruketta-C-17:47

27. Caiden Taylor-F-18:29

28. Austin Kluthe-SF-18:51

29. Carter MacVean-C-18:54