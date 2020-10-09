We the people of the USA and our leaders are embarrassingly ignorant about popular sovereign self-governance and the transparency and public-budget-based systemic internal control, which are required for its success.

Transparency is honest, clear, not misleading, adequately contextualized, and appropriately thorough disclosure. Transparency is rightly applied differently to individuals and organizations.

For individuals, the default presumptions are our inherent rights to personal privacy, autonomy, and discretion; and a right not to explain. Transparency is rightly and fairly imposed on us only to the extent necessary to protect the rights of others and the public interest.

For government, big business, and private sector organizations claiming not-for-profit status to avoid paying federal income taxes, the default presumption is mandatory full organizational transparency. Privacy is rightly permitted only when and to the extent that it does not interfere with organizational public interest accountability.

We are doing generally doing transparency backwards. We are letting these organizations continuously compromise our personal privacy and freedom. And we are simultaneously failing to insist upon public-budget-based internal control.

We must force these organizations into our presently neglected national public-budget-based systemic internal control process. This process interactively integrates the separate public budgets of individual organizations. When we inclusively and conscientiously apply it, our systemic internal control process more than sufficiently ensures requisite organizational transparency. It is urgently public interest important that we do this now. Nearly everything is at stake.

Dick Haas