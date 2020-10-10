LWV holds voter forum

The League of Women Voters in the Kewanee area will hold two virtual forums – one for county offices and one for 74th Dist. State Representative — instead of its traditional face-to-face debate format, due to caution over the pandemic.

The forums, held at 7 p.m. on two consecutive Tuesdays, will be on Oct. 13 and 20.

On Oct. 13, county candidates have been given the opportunity to record a five-minute audio only statement that will be aired on the local station and on Facebook.

On Oct. 20, the format will be a video and audio forum with 74th Dist. Republican incumbent candidate Dan Swanson and Democrat challenger Christopher DeMink.

Questions may be submitted to event moderator Sharon Deahl, and must be signed. Questions can be addressed to her at 16 NW 3rd St., Galva, IL 61434.

Anyone interested in joining the League can call President Carla Hillman at 309-0852-5215 or email her at hillmanc1955@gmail.com.

Highway 5 work begins

Pavement patching for County Highway 5, known locally as the Galva-Atkinson Blacktop) begins October 12.

The Henry County Highway Department will close the roadway at the Interstate 80 (I-80) Atkinson interchange.

All I-80 ramps will remain open; however, access between I-80 and Atkinson will be closed for approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

Motorists should seek alternate routes and avoid the area during construction. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

Dist. 229 has special meet

The Kewanee School Dist. 229 School Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the school administration office, 1001 N. Main Street.

Outside of a public comments portion, the board will meet in closed session to discuss employment and collective bargaining issues.

The district currently is holding negotiations with its teachers union through a mediation process. Teachers are currently working without a contract.

County virus cases near 800

The latest statistics from the Henry & Stark County Health Department show that the number of those testing positive in the two counties is nearing 800.

In Henry County, as of Oct. 8, 723 cases of COVID-19 had been reported, along with six deaths.

In Stark County, 59 cases have been confirmed.

The Health Dept. is encouraging residents to continue social distancing practices and to wear face coverings.

Tag Workshop in Bishop Hill

Join artist Karen Klingborg from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 25 for a mixed media tag workshop at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, located at 309 N. Bishop Hill St, Bishop Hill, IL.

These tiny art pieces are perfect for gift tags, in place of greeting cards, to be hung, or displayed on an easel. Participants will make 3-5 tags, decorated on both front and back. All materials supplied for the cost of $20.

Participants are asked to register in advance by sending a PayPal payment: karenkl...@yahoo.com.

Walk-ins welcome up to capacity.

To learn more please visit bishophillcommons.com.