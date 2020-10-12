ROUTE 150 – CHAMPAIGN COUNTY—Sunday, Oct. 11, at approximately 4:20 p.m., three bicyclists were traveling on the right (north) side of the roadway on Illinois Route 150 westbound, approximately ½ mile east of County Road 125 East (Spring Lake Road), Champaign County.

A truck tractor semi-trailer also traveling westbound, struck one of the bicyclists, causing great bodily harm. A second bicyclist was also struck but received none life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver did not stop and left the scene. The semi was possibly a white and silver truck tractor/semi-trailer. Damage to the passenger side of the truck tractor/semi-trailer was sustained.

Anyone with information or witness to the crash is asked to contact the Illinois State Police (ISP) at the following email address: ISP.Zone05.Media@illinois.gov