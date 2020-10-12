Randy Willits, 67, of Keithsburg, Illinois died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Francis in Peoria.

Memorial services are Tuesday, October 13th at 7:00 p.m., with a visitation prior to services from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Keithsburg First Christian Church. In accordance with public gathering guidelines… social distancing and wearing face coverings will be observed. Memorial may be made to the family. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is handling arrangements.

Randy was born February 19, 1953 in Aledo, Illinois the son of Willie and Bertha Garrett Willits. On February 28, 1980, he married Carole Robbins in Monmouth, Illinois. They were married until her passing on May 23, 2018. Randy worked for Aledo FS for several years then later for Canon Bronze, Keithsburg. He enjoyed NASCAR and fishing. He loved to tinker in the garage, either working on cars or building things.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Tonya Widmer of Burlington, Iowa, Tammy Smith (Corey Johnson) of Burlington, Iowa, Sonya Brown of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa and Randy Willits (Alexis) of Prairie City, Iowa; step daughter: Ivy Willits of Joy, Illinois; 16 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; siblings: Rusty Willits of Atwater, Minnesota, Iola Womack (Floyd) of Gridley, California, Tom Willits (Pam) of Davenport, Iowa and Rex Willits (Kim) of Golden, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, granddaughter: Bailey; great grandsons: Daymon and Royal III and brothers: Danny, David and Mick.

