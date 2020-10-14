KEWANEE — The Wethersfield School Board took a few minutes away from discussing the physical health of students and staff dealing with the coronavirus pandemic at its recent October meeting to hear a more positive report from thier auditor on the fiscal health of the district.

The annual report, provided by auditor Tim Custis of Gorenz & Associates of Peoria, indicated Dist. 230 finished its third year in a row in the black at the end of the last fiscal year that ended June 30.

Custis said revenues exceeded expenses by $40,000 and the district was given a Financial Recognition profile designation by the Illinois State Board of Education with a score of 3.90. The financial profile score is based on five financial indicators including a fund balance and expendtiture to revenue ratios, days of cash on hand, and percent of remaining short-term and long term borrowing ability, according to the ISBE website. To receive Financial Recognition –– the highest category of financial strength, requiring little or no review — a district must score between 3.54 and 4.00.

Financial Review, the next category, goes to districts being monitored for downward trends and receive a score between 3.08 and 3.53. Wethersfield's score gave the district a Financial Review score in each of the last two years.

Custis said a large part of the improving financial picture is Equalized Assessed Valuation which has steadily increased since 2013 and stands at $60,341,632 in FY20. Meanwhile, the tax rate of District 230 has remained steady over the past five years between $4.47 and $4.49 per $100 of assessed valuation, the second lowest unit district tax rate in the Henry, Bureau and Stark region. During the same period, the operating cost per pupil has risen from $9,243 to $10,326, still well below the state average for unit districts of $13,903. Average daily attendance in the district has been slowly declining over the past five years from 533 to 497, reflecting the general statewide trend.

The audit showed $5,537,340 in cash revenues received from local, state and federal sources, and $5,497,038 in total cash expenditures in FY20. Forty percent of the district's revenue came from General State Aid (Evidence Based Funding) and 36 percent from real estate taxes. The remainder came from federal and other state and local sources. On the expenditure side, 74 percent of operating expenditures went for salaries and benefits. The rest went for tuition, purchased services, supplies and materials and capital outlay.

Custis also pointed out that $2,255,277 in payments made to the Teachers Retirement Fund by the state on behalf of District 230 would be what the district would have to pay if the payments were to become the responsibility of local school districts as some have proposed.

Petitions available for school board seats

In other business, Kazubowski announced that three of the four school board members whose terms expire this year have picked up nominating petitions at the unit office for the April 6, 2021 school board election. Seats open on the seven-member board are currently held by Sue Brody, Steve Newman, Angie Ryan, and Allyson Schiltz and are for four year terms, expiring in April 2025. The three other board members whose terms do not expire this year are Dan Bryan, Tyrone Baker and Trafton Hodge.

To be eligible to serve as a school board member, one must be a citizen of the United States, 18 years of age on the date of election, a resident of the State of Illinois and the Wethersfield School District for at least one year prior to the election, and a registered voter. Candidates must file documents with the Henry County Clerk’s office in Cambridge beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 and closing at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec, 21, 2020. Candidates’ names will appear on the election ballot in the order in which the nominating documents are received in the county clerk’s office. Candidates elected to the school board will be required to participate in approximately four hours of state-mandated school board leadership training which consists of education and labor law, financial oversight and accountability, fiduciary responsibilities, and open meetings act.

Anyone having questions about becoming a candidate for the Wethersfield School Board, may call the superintendent’s office at 853-4860.